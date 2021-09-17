Pet tickets dropped for winter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Tickets for pets will no longer be required on CalMac ferries from next month, but only for the winter months.

At present all pets require pre-booked tickets on the Ardrossan to Brodick route, which are free of charge.

But a CacMac spokeswoman explained: ‘We will be taking advantage of this quieter time to pause bookings and strengthen our processes and procedures for pet ticket requests and reservations.





‘We aim to have our updated pet ticket reservations back in place for our Summer 2022; bookings opening in November 2021.’

CalMac customers who have submitted a pet request ticket for the period October 18, 2021 to March 24, 2022, or already have a pet booking for the period will no longer require to request a pet ticket for travel.

Their pet(s) will still be able to travel without a pet reservation.

They do not need to call to cancel their pet booking – it will be done automatically and no refunds will be due since all pet tickets have a zero-value.





‘We’re still taking pet bookings for the current period, up until October 17, 2021. We aim to reopen pet bookings when the Summer 2022 bookings open in November,’ the spokeswoman added.