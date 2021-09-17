CalMac serve up coffee and cake

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The team at CalMac is hosting a public Macmillan coffee morning on Friday September 24 at Brodick ferry terminal.

Like so many, a few of the staff and their families have been affected by cancer in various forms and they wanted to do something tangible to thank Macmillan for the essential work it does offering support, research, and advice.

The team have been busy baking away at home, to bring in tasty cakes.





There will be fresh Arran Coffee, from their bean-to-cup machine, using lovely fresh Arran Milk.

Tea will also be on offer, and juice for the wee ones, thanks to the Big Co, along with a fabulous raffle.

So why not round up your friends and head over to the Brodick ferry terminal, take in the stunning view of Brodick Bay and enjoy a cuppa, a piece of home baking and support Macmillan Cancer Support.

Every pound donated, with go directly to the charity.





The event starts at 10am until the cakes run out.