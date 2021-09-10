Police appeal after teen sex attack

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a serious sexual assault in Brodick.

It was reported that a 19-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted around 3am on Sunday September 5, while walking on the Fisherman’s Walk between Cladach Beach and the wee Co-op.

The woman was wearing dark clothing and became separated from a group of friends. Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who might have seen her or any suspicious behaviour around 3am in that area to contact them.





Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, based in Saltcoats, said: ‘I would ask anyone who saw a 19-year-old woman in the Fisherman’s Walk area, possibly walking with another person, to contact us.

‘We’re trying to establish the full circumstances so any information related to this might prove to be crucial.’

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1713 of September 5.



