New pastor for Arran

The Rev Barry Roberts has been officially licensed by the Bishop as a part-time visiting pastor for St Margaret’s Scottish Episcopal Church in Whiting Bay.

Fr Barry lives in Cheshire, but has been a long-term friend of Arran.

He will be around and about on the island once again this month and during October.





Perhaps after months of Covid, time for conversation, company and friendship seems even more precious than ever.

That is what he is here to offer and he would be delighted to hear from you.

Fr Barry stays near Shiskine whilst on Arran, and is available to anyone at all who would like to speak to him.

His telephone number is 07949 427791, or he can be contacted through Richard Trewby on 01770 600236.



