Last chance to contribute to islands survey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran residents have less than five days to contribute to a North Ayrshire Council survey that seeks to collate opinion from communities on Arran and Cumbrae and their priorities post Covid.

Referred to as sense checking, the survey is designed to check that the issues and actions identified through earlier island community engagement and planning are still relevant as we enter a Covid recovery period, and to update and amend them as necessary.

Islands cabinet portfolio lead, councillor Alex Gallagher, said: ‘We are determined on this occasion to canvass the real depth and width of opinion on the islands and will cast our net as wide as possible to get a full spectrum of ideas and opinions.





‘We know how challenging these recent times has been for our island communities and that’s why it’s important that we need to build on the consultations previously carried out on Arran and Cumbrae.

‘Listening to the voices from our island communities is central to ensuring the 10-year island plans reflect the priorities identified and actions needed to tackle the complex nature of island challenges.

‘We are working closely with the island communities to support their recovery and renewal, and identify targeted support measures and find a new, long-term sustainable way forward, realising the potential of North Ayrshire’s unique islands.’

The survey can be found at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6500145/Arran-Cumbrae-Islands-Engagement-2021 and residents have until Wednesday September 15 to contribute.



