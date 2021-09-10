Glamping site plan for Shannochie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A planning application for a new camping site at Shannochie has been submitted to planners.

It would see the formation of new camping/glamping site, including four glamping pods, an area for tents and a shower and toilet block at Auchareoch, Shannochie.

The proposed site lies just three miles from the southern coast of Arran and the nearest

village is Kilmory.





The site is approached using the C841 turning inland at the top of Butter Hill which is just a mile east of the village.

The small farm, where it would be sited, is permanent grazing which has supported livestock rearing over the last 20 years or so.

This activity has struggled to produce a profit, and the plan is now to utilise part of the land as a campsite with glamping pods which will have a twofold benefit.

It will generate a new income stream and will provide additional accommodation for visitors to the island, who are essential to the local economy.





In a supporting statement submitted to the North Ayrshire Council planning department states: ‘The applicants have approached all their neighbours who have stated no objections, and indeed have been very encouraging.

‘It is their intention to offer a simple site with a small shower/toilet block and washing up facility, and they would expect a maximum of 20 camping places.

‘They would hope to build up a handful of glamping pods, starting with four and growing to maybe six over a period of three or four years.

‘The only permanent building on the proposed site would be a shower/toilet block which would have water from the existing plentiful supply.

‘The hot water would be produced using solar panels and propane gas as necessary and lighting would be a combination of solar and a back-up whisper quiet diesel generator.

‘They are a little over two miles from the C841 and along the forest track there are more than 20 passing places.

‘In some parts of the track is wide enough for two cars to pass. The local Head Forester is enthusiastic regarding the plans and expects Forest and Land Scotland, to be supportive of the venture.’

Meanwhile, planning permission has been granted for Mount Pleasant Farm in Lamlash which will see the redevelopment of a farm-steading to provide three detached houses and garage including demolition of existing attached houses and agricultural buildings.