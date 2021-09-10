Arran knitters back bonnets for babies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Knitters from across Arran have united to support Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s maternity unit which issued a plea for knitted hats for newborn babies.

Taking the lead, Bay Wool and Crafts in Whiting Bay sourced wool at a reduced price and distributed this to a number of outlets on Arran, including both Brodick and Lamlash Co-ops, where free patterns and reduced price or free wool for the little hats can be obtained.

The maternity unit has called for hats of all colours to fit babies between eight to ten pounds.





Nurses have said that they should not have a tight brim or ties and they should be in a close knit pattern in double knit wool.

It is likely that the initiative will be well supported on Arran, particularly as many members of the SWI on Arran already support bonnets for babies initiatives.

Each year at their annual SWI show, members amass hundreds of knitted items for babies and premature babies which are then donated to the Ayrshire maternity unit.

Nimble fingered knitters who wish to help the initiative can visit Bay Wool and Crafts or either of the Co-ops to collect the pattern and wool.





Some variants of wool will be supplied free of charge while others can be purchased at a reduced price.

Knitted hats can also be dropped off at these locations once they have been completed.