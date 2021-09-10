Arran Banner Photograph of the week – week 37, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This week’s photograph of the week is from Banner reader Ron Woods. The photo was taken on Kilmory beach on a beautiful summer’s day. It features Ron’s granddaughter Alice, and her friend Jasmin, and what looks like an erupting volcano in the background.

Of course, the volcano is in fact Ailsa Craig and the ‘eruption’ is a cloud formation caused by warm moist air that rises from the island which then condenses into a cloud.

If you have a photograph you would like to see in the Banner send it to editor@arranbanner.co.uk



