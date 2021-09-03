Wear a mask

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Call it what you like but in my view it is just selfish.

I am talking about the number of passengers on the ferry who now refuse to wear face masks – and I don’t mean anyone who is exempt.

According to CalMac less than half of passengers are now following the rules – despite it being mandatory to wear a face covering on all public transport in Scotland.





As a result there are now repeated ferry cancellations at the very time that the island could do without them. Three times ferries have been cancelled because staff are off and the boats have be deep cleaned – the MV Isle of Arran was partially out of service for most of this week.

Islanders, hoping for the return of some normality when capacity restrictions were lifted have been left frustrated at having their travel plans disrupted again and, as has been said before, visitors may in future consider going elsewhere if they are hit with repeated ferry difficulties.

In these circumstances it does not seem to much of a hardship to ask people to wear a face mask when they are on the ferry to help keep the staff and other passengers safe – as well as keeping the ferries sailing.



