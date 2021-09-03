Skirl of the pipes return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With a stirring skirl of the pipes, Arran Pipe Band has given its first public performances for almost two years.

Members got together last Saturday to perform at the Cheese Shop at Home Farm. This was followed by an impromptu session at the slipway in Brodick which attracted lots of attention from passers-by on the busy promenade.

Band practice has re-started so hopefully islanders and visitors will be seeing plenty more of the pipe band in the coming weeks and months.





The band perform in front of a small crowd at Home Farm. 01_B36pipes01

The band play at the slipway in Brodick. NO_B36pipes02



