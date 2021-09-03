Runners take on steep challenge in trail race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The second in the trilogy of Arran Runners events, the Lamlash Trail Race was held on Sunday August 29.

The race saw 19 runners, and a dog, taking on a challenging six-mile course running around an easterly route encompassing the steep hydro dam road at Glenkiln Farm and the forestry trails above.

The day was perfect for running and the racers enjoyed the great challenge of the hill above the farm.





The race was won by Ian Pender of Shettleston Harriers in a time of 39.58 minutes with first woman home Julia McAfee from Central Athletics Club in a time of 51.44.

Full results will be published on Arran Runners Weebly website.

Thanks to Kenny Bone for his co-operation and help in allowing the race over and around Glenkiln, to Forest and Land Scotland and the Scottish Athletics Federation, for their permission to run the race, to ABC Training who supplied first aid and finally to the wonderful stewards and time keepers who enthusiastically ensured that the race and its competitors were safe.

The last event in the trilogy is the Whiting Bay Forest Trail Race on Sunday October 3 at 2.30pm and entry is available on the SIE Entries site.



