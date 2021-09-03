Old firm game sees Arran match postponed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association games scheduled for Sunday were postponed owing to the first Scottish Premiership match of the season between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox stadium.

Arran AFC would have played Bobby’s Bar but most of the footballers were at home watching their television screens as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0.

The team will get back to playing football this weekend with a game in The Only Sport Sunday Trophy against Wishaw United AFC on Sunday September 5. The club has arranged a bus to transport the players and supporters can contact the club if they wish to join the team, space permitting.



