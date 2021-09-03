Man admits to car crash carnage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged after a van collided with eight cars on Brodick shorefront near the ferry terminal early on Tuesday morning.

The man was taken into custody and appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later that day, where he pled guilty to the charges and was released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: ‘Around 1.30am on Tuesday August 31, police attended a report of a vehicle having collided with several other vehicles parked in bays at Brodick front.





‘Enquiries were conducted and a 22-year-old male was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident.’

No-one is thought to have been injured.

The accident scene taped off by police. 01_B36crash01





The damaged cars attracted considerable attention throughout the day. 01_B36crash02