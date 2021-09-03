CalMac commits to Claonaig facilities

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

CalMac is to provide toilets at the Claonaig ferry port next summer following continued pressure from passengers and lobbying by Arran Ferry Committee.

The need for toilets on the busy Claonaig to Lochranza route was highlighted recently when passenger numbers increased dramatically when ferry users were advised to make use of the route owing to limited availability on the Ardrossan to Brodick route.

Passengers who faced long waiting times to visit Arran on the unbookable service also had to face lengthy detours and delays, all without toilets.





The closest toilets to the remote port entail a 7.7 mile drive back to Tarbert which most visitors pass through to reach Claonaig.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: ‘We appreciate the strength of feeling on the matter, but both the council, responsible for public health, and the facility owner have said toilets are not required. We do not have such facilities at other unmanned slips as they are difficult to run and maintain.

‘However, we do recognise community feedback and the desire to improve the customer experience particularly during the busy summer months.

‘CalMac has funded the permanent facility as a commitment and CMAL has promised to have this in place for the summer 2022 timetable.





‘It would not be possible to gain the necessary site approvals for temporary facilities before summer season 2021 draws to an end.

‘What we propose is a review in February 2022 and if there is any risk over the delivery of the permanent facility we will work with Argyll and Bute Council and CMAL to implement a temporary solution in time for the start of the summer season.’

Cars waiting at the Claonaig ferry terminal. 01_B36claonaig01