Award winning Gaelic book-signing in Brodick

Fèis Arainn is absolutely delighted that Alistair Paul, one of its team, is now a prize-winning published Gaelic author.

His new book Linne Dhomhain (Deep Pool) from Luath Press was awarded the prize as best unpublished manuscript in the Gaelic Literature Awards 2020.

Many will know Al from his work with the Fiddle Club and involvement in Gaelic traditional music and culture but he is also a regular contributor to a number of Gaelic publications with his poetry, reviews and short stories.





Fèis Arainn will host a free book-signing event on the evening of Wednesday September 15 in the Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick at 7.30pm at which Al will speak about his book and his ventures into the publishing world as well as the inspiration he has found for his writing in Arran history and folklore.

There will be some short readings from the book but the conversation will be in English and there will also be an opportunity to put questions to Al.

This is sure to be an enormously interesting evening and a great chance to celebrate the success of one of Fèis Arainn’s stalwarts.

For Test and Protect purposes, people are required to register if they wish to attend and all normal social distancing measures will apply.





Please email contact@feisarainn.com to secure a place or for any enquiries. And find Fèis Arainn on Facebook.