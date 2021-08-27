Prime development site is put up for sale in Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

A rare development opportunity in a prime position within Brodick has become available.

At offers over £350,000 there is already said to be lots of initial interest in the large plot of land adjacent to the Douglas Hotel, which is owned by the hotel and previously had planning permission for development.





In 2016 the hotel unveiled plans for 59 self-contained holiday units in a new woodland hotel development which would have seen the 12 Apostles of Catacol replicated in modern form.

However the proposal never went ahead before the death of the Douglas Hotel owner Sean Hendry two years ago, and planning permission has now lapsed.

The site is now being marketed by estate agents KW Caledonia who in their sales material say the 0.8-acre site ‘offers outstanding potential to be developed into several residential units or to be sold as serviced building plots, both of which would be in huge demand.

The land is competitively priced and currently contains the building of a former garden centre.





‘The land is accessed via the car park and ancillary areas of the Douglas Hotel as well as Shore Road itself and there are walled boundaries to Shore Road.

‘To give an idea of previous development plans for the site, the land has previously been granted planning permission for 59 self-contained holiday units, however this permission has now lapsed.

‘New planning permission would need to be sought with the local authorities for the new owner’s plans for the site.

‘It should also be noted that the site has a number of trees with Preservation Orders and we hold a report on file which is available to prospective buyers to view if required.

‘Development land is currently in high demand on the island, therefore this plot offers an enticing, truly unique proposition for budding or experienced developers to tackle a new project.’

The sales material adds: ‘The plot is very well connected as it is situated just off the A841, Arran’s primary transport route, ensuring swift travel across the island and links to nearby amenities.’