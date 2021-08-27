More cash needed for cancer patients

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish Government is being urged to ensure North Ayrshire and Arran cancer patients are treated as quickly as possible.

The call comes from West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene, following the release of new figures.

The latest statistics show that 21 per cent of cancer patients in NHS Ayrshire and Arran Health Board have waited longer than the SNP’s 62-day target to begin their first treatment after being urgently referred during the Covid pandemic.





Across Scotland as a whole, almost 2,000 patients have exceeded this 62-day target between January and March of this year.

Mr Greene believes the recent announcement of £10 million from health secretary Humza Yousaf to improve cancer waiting times across Scotland is not enough to guarantee patients will be treated urgently and is backing proposals to invest £600 million into the health service to specifically target treatment waiting times.

Mr Greene said: ‘These figures highlight the devastating effects the pandemic has had on so many cancer patients across North Ayrshire and SNP Ministers must go further and faster to urgently tackle the backlog.

‘Being treated as quickly as possible gives patients the best chance of survival, but the key targets are being missed time and again.





‘Even before Covid, patients were facing long waits, but now the situation for cancer patients requires even greater attention and resources.’

Making the announcement, Mr Yousaf said: ‘This £10 million will enable boards to further recover and redesign cancer services for patients across Scotland and drive improvements in waiting times.’

Over the coming weeks, the funding will be divided between Scotland’s 14 health boards to enhance cancer services where they are needed most.