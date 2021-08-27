Glamping pods get go ahead at Machrie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Revised plans for a new glamping pod site at Machrie have been approved despite local objections.

The original proposal was for a motorhome short-stay park (Aire) plus six luxury glamping pods which was later withdrawn after the application attracted more than 30 objections.

In a supporting statement for his new application for 10 glamping pods and associated facilities at Tormore Cottage applicant Angus Smith told planners: ‘This received a relatively high degree of just (and unjust) objections which generally concerned themselves with the visual intrusiveness of parked motorhomes in this location and the interruption of the scenic views from the elevated walk to the Kings Caves.





‘Some objections suggested the proposal would somehow directly spoil the Machrie Moor Standing Stones or the Machrie Low Moss Hen Harrier breeding area, but both are absurd straw-clutching suggestions.

‘The developers have clearly and commendably altered their plans to take into consideration all sensible and relevant comments made, and re-submitted their proposals accordingly.

‘This has resulted in a very practical and sympathetic plan for 10 well-spaced wooden glamping pods, with associated reception hut and vehicle parking.

‘The revised proposal now has all motorhome and camper van facilities removed, it displays a structure with mono-pitch green living roof (turf roof), wood chipping path surfaces, and similar visual and ecologically considered measures, precisely to satisfy such meaningful and relevant objections as put forward by local people and the wealthy second-home owners in the area.





‘With specific reference to the North Ayrshire Local Development Plan (adopted in 2019) I would consider the current glamping park proposal for Tormore in Machrie to be extremely well aligned and firmly in accordance with the relevant policies and conditions

‘In conclusion, with all the serious objection comments addressed in the modified proposal using advice and guidance obtained from the above professional bodies detailed consultations it can be safely assumed that this proposal is fully compliant with the North Ayrshire local development plan and, in my view, planning permission should be granted without hesitation.

‘This business will be an excellent contributor to the Arran local green economic recovery, provide employment opportunities for young people on Arran and provide the Arran tourism portfolio with an inexpensive, well-designed Covid-19 compliant facility for the new generation of ‘staycation’ visitors.

The application was granted by North Ayrshire Council planners with nine conditions.