Extended timetable offers more sailings on Waverley

People on Arran will have a few more opportunities to sail on the paddle steamer Waverley as the ship’s operator, Waverley Excursions Ltd, announces an extension to the Clyde summer timetable for the season.

Originally scheduled to finish the Firth of Clyde sailings on Sunday August 29, the historic vessel will now remain in the Clyde until Sunday September 19, owing to crew availability issues south of the border.

Waverley’s general manager Paul Semple said: ‘Waverley has shown herself to be a popular attraction on the Clyde coast with many sailings sold out this season.





‘Given the level of support and positive feedback we have taken the decision to keep the paddles turning for a few weeks longer.

‘I hope locals and visitors who are looking for a day or afternoon out will take this opportunity to step aboard the last seagoing paddle steamer in the world.

‘Waverley has now carried over 30,000 passengers this year on her home waters, a great result given the restrictions due to Covid.

‘We look forward to welcoming those who have yet to enjoy a cruise aboard the Clyde’s famous steamship before the season closes.





‘The last trips of the year often prove popular before Waverley is laid up for the winter months.’

The additional sailings programme, including those with stopovers at Brodick Pier, can be viewed at waverleyexcursions.co.uk where tickets can also be booked in advance.