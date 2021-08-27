Arran politicians show their soft side with Dogs Trust visit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Dog enthusiasts and politicians Patricia and Kenneth Gibson showed their softer side recently with a visit to the Dogs Trust in Glasgow.

While there were many opportunities for petting the rescue dogs and meeting canine carers the Gibsons’ were also there to discuss the charity’s recommendations for improving dog welfare in Scotland.

These include a ban on aversive training devices used on dogs, further restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks, and the introduction of a robust registration and licensing system for the breeding and sale of dogs.





North Ayrshire and Arran MP Mrs Gibson is part of the parliamentary puppy smuggling taskforce which is calling on the government to stop the illegal importation of puppies into the UK while Cunninghame North MSP Mr Gibson played a large role in helping to effectively ban shock collars in Scotland after campaigning for it since 2011.

Mrs Gibson said: ‘We really enjoyed visiting Dogs Trust Glasgow and we would like to thank the team for spending some time with us and showcasing the amazing work they do.

‘It is clear to see how passionate the staff at Dogs Trust are about their work, which really shone through when we got the chance to meet everyone.

‘We look forward to exploring ways in which we can continue to work together in the future.’





Following the visit, Dogs Trust Glasgow manager, Sandra Downie, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome Patricia and Kenneth to our rehoming centre to show them the work we do for the dogs in our care.

‘Like all of us at Dogs Trust, it is wonderful that they both also care so deeply about animal welfare, and it was a fantastic opportunity to show them the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes to prepare dogs for their forever homes.’

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

Along with rehoming services the charity also campaigns for animal welfare improvements and provides advice on dog training, behaviour and care.