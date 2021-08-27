Arran parents urged to get their children vaccinated against flu

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Parents are being encouraged to get primary and secondary school children vaccinated against flu this winter as the Covid-19 pandemic shows little sign of being over.

Scotland this week recorded its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began with first minister Nicola Sturgeon warning she cannot rule out the re-introduction of some Covid restrictions.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said: ‘Flu can be extremely serious and is very infectious. With Covid-19 still circulating in the community, we can best protect the people of Scotland by encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated against flu too.





‘That’s why this flu season, we are extending the vaccination programme and offering the flu vaccine to around four million people in Scotland, including all primary and secondary school children. This will help to protect those most at risk as well as ease pressure on our National Health Service and social care services. The vaccines are safe and the best way to help protect you and others from flu this winter.’

NHS Ayrshire & Arran wants parents to ensure the flu vaccine consent forms being distributed through primary and secondary schools this week are completed and returned to schools before Tuesday August 31 to protect their children, family and friends from flu this winter.

Secondary school pupils will join all primary school children in Scotland in being eligible for this year’s flu vaccine, given as a painless nasal spray at school.

Consent packs containing a letter, leaflet and consent form will be sent home to parents and carers of primary school children. Consent forms must be returned within seven days.





Secondary school pupils will also receive a consent pack, with letter, leaflet and consent form for their parent/carers. They will also receive a digital leaflet with information, which will be emailed from school, or they can request paper copies at school. Consent forms must be returned within seven days. Secondary pupils can self-consent, though they are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first.

Dr Elvira Garcia, Consultant in Public Health Medicine for NHS Ayrshire & Arran said: ‘It’s more crucial than ever that as many eligible people as possible get vaccinated against flu, so please ensure your child’s completed consent form is returned on time if you wish them to receive the vaccine. If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, you can visit nhsinform.scot or speak to a health or immunisation team, practice nurse, or GP.’

The flu vaccine will be given in schools between September and December. The flu virus changes every year, so you need to get the vaccine every year to stay protected. The flu vaccine cannot give you flu, but it can stop you catching it. The Covid-19 vaccine does not offer any protection from flu. You need to get the separate flu vaccine.

In a small number of cases, the nasal spray may not be suitable, and the vaccine can instead be given as an injection in the arm.

For more information about the flu vaccine, visit www.nhsinfrom.scot/childflu, call 0800 030 8013 or speak to a health or immunisation team, practice nurse or GP.

Parents are being urged to consent to the flu vaccination for their children.