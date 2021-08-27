Arran High hosts annual award ceremony with a difference

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

The annual Arran High School awards went ahead this year with organisers hosting the event outside, in small groups, and without an audience of proud parents, grandparents and other family.

Last year’s ceremony was held with masks and social distancing inside, but at least this year we can all see the prizewinners beaming with joy.





The message was still clear: it was to congratulate all of the award recipients for their hard work over the last year despite the difficulties that pupils, and teachers, have had to face during the pandemic.

Head teacher Susan Foster opened the proceedings by thanking all of the pupils for their efforts and commended them for their achievements.

She also thanked the faculty members for their hard work and contributions during the extended period of educational disruption.

Mrs Foster then took some time to thank depute head Susie Dick for her huge contribution over the last four years, before she leaves next week.





Mrs Dick will be taking some time off from education to spend with her children in Whiting Bay.

Michelle Bunting, Mrs Dick and Mrs Foster then awarded the pupils with their trophies and awards before Mrs Dick took to the podium to say a final goodbye to the pupils whom she wished every success in the future.