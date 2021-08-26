Announcements – August 27, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

Drake – Tony. It is with great sadness I need to let you know Tony Drake, formerly of Lamlash and of Arran Sweetie Kitchen fame peacefully passed away on 19th August. We were fortunate to have him live with us since February 2019. He will be greatly missed but is now with his beloved wife Anne.

Schoup – Joan (nee Erskine). Formerly of Cordon and Lamlash, died peacefully, aged 95, at Cooriedoon Care Home, Whiting Bay on 11th August 2021. Beloved wife of the late Henri and much loved sister of the late Dorothy Erskine. Funeral service on Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:00pm at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley crematorium.