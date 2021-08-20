Tiny tots start big school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Primary School’s head teacher Shirley MacLachlan and principal teacher Claire Mooney join nine new P1 pupils as they wave goodbye to their teary-eyed parents at the start of the new school term on Wednesday morning. The scene was repeated at schools across the island and at the majority of mainland Scottish schools where pupils returned to lessons after enjoying almost six weeks of summer holidays.