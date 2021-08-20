Ferry and foul winds put paid to weekend sport

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Foul weather, ferry disruption and covid concerns have been responsible for a number of sport cancellations and reduced attendance numbers this week.

Chief among them was the cancellation of Arran AFC’s much-anticipated first home game of the season.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday against Girdle Toll at the Ormidale Pavillion, the opposition team had to cancel amid concerns of becoming stuck on the island without the ability to return home after the match.





Another important fixture was the Troon Regatta which the Arran Coastal Rowing Club were keen to attend.

Troon Coastal Rowing Club and their Arran counterparts are constantly vying for friendly, first-place dominance but owing to weather conditions and Troon’s exposed harbour, Troon was left with no choice but to cancel their Saturday regatta.

Faring much better, albeit with restricted numbers, the Brodick – Glencloy race was still able to go ahead on Sunday with 35 runners out of an expected 57 taking part in what has been described by organisers as a successful event.

The weather was also unable to stop the Arran Ladies’ Hockey Club from training on Thursday evening.





Despite the West District Women’s Hockey League being cancelled this year with no matches scheduled to take place, 11 hardy souls still attended the training session.

Arran AFC were scheduled to have this weekend off as a recovery break so their next match will be against Bobby’s Bar on Sunday August 29.

The next event for the Arran Coastal Rowing Club will be the Loch Awe regatta which is scheduled to take place on the weekend starting Friday September 24.