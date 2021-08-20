Arran Banner Golf – week 34, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Saturday and Sunday August 7 and 8, Lamlash Open. The entrants warmly welcomed back the 37th Open Weekend, however, mother nature decided to end the long spell of drought and treat the Open to some, at times, heavy downpours.

Saturday was a superb day up until 3pm when the heavens opened and flooded the greens in 10 minutes causing an hour delay. Remarkably, and compliments to the greens staff, when the rain eased the course was playable again within 90 minutes.





Treating the guys who went back out, and later starters, to some fine warm weather conditions. Sunday was rather different with the early starters getting the worst of the day’s rain and by noon all cleared and became a pleasant warm afternoon. The course received many compliments and congratulations to the club’s green staff, volunteers, and the Open organisers.

A total of 85 played on Saturday. Magic twos, J Murchie, P Clark, S McArthur, E Bone, G Hutchison, C Grant, C McCartan, S Campbell, M Wallbank, J Gibson, C Martin, R McGunnigle, T Little, P McKean and S Campbell. Sponsored holes: 1 l drive J Murchie, 1 n pin Serge. 2 n pin E Bone. 3 l drive P McLean, 3 n pin F Sillars. 4 n pin S Rainey. 5 n pin S Kerr. 6 l drive P Gossman. 6 n pin Stuart Campbell. 7 n pin E McKinnon. 8 n pin G Buchanan. 9 n pin G Watson. 10 n pin C Sillars, 11 l drive M Wallbank, 11 n pin G Watson. 12 n pin Scott Campbell. 13 n pin C Martin. 14 n pin G Watson. 15 n pin S Kerr. 16 n pin C McCartan. 17 n pin T Jameson. 18 target golf Andy Smith, 18 n pin P Cowan.

Bay Hotel sponsored all the par 3’s for hole-in-one prizes, none were achieved. PHT Cup over 18 holes. Winner Serge El Adm 58, 2 Stan Rainey 61, 3 Stuart Campbell 62 bih. Scratch, 1 E McKinnon 67, 2 Stuart Campbell 68 bih. Sweeps 3rd class 19 to 28. 1 Adam Carnegie 85-20-65, 2 Billy Skinner 86-19-67, 3 George Prince 92-22-70. 2nd class 10 to 18. 1st Serge El Adm 70-12-58, 2nd Stan Rainey 72-11—61, 3 Alastair Crawford 74-12-62. 1st class + to 9. 1 Stuart Campbell 68-6-62, 2 Neil Young 70-5-65, 3 Gordon Watson 71-5-66. A total of 82 played on Sunday.

Magic twos, B McRae, P Clark, C Sillars, A Barclay, F Barr, I Murchie, J Murchie, A Hunter, J Kelly, R Niven, D Smith, T Little, R McGunnigle, A Gibson and A Campbell. Sponsored holes: 1 l drive C Sillars, 1 n pin P Cowan. 2 n pin S McLaren. 3 l drive S Niven, 3 n pin P Gossman. 4 n pin C Sillars. 5 n pin Scott Campbell. 6 l drive P Gossman, 6 n pin J Murchie. 7 n pin G Macrae. 8 n pin A Barclay. 9 n pin D Smith. 10 n pin G Andrew. 11 l drive Ker Manson, 11 n pin P Jameson. 12 n pin J Murchie. 13 n pin D Smith. 14 n pin S Handley. 15 n pin S McLaren. 16 n pin Iain Murchie. 17 n pin A Hunter. 18 target golf Sam Tattersfield, 18 n pin A Barclay.





Bay Hotel sponsored all par 3’s for hole-in-one prizes, none achieved. Drift Inn Cup.1 Robbie McGunnigle 61 bih, 2 Alastair Gibson 61, 3 Serge El Adm 62 bih. Sweeps: 1 J Murchie 65, scratch 2 A Barclay 66. 3rd class 19 to 28. 1 Adam Carnegie 83-20-63, 2 Andy Smith 85-21-64, 3 Billy O’Connor 99-28-71. 2nd class 10 to 18.1 Robbie McGunnigle 76-15-61 bih, 2 Alistair Gibson 78-17-61, 3 Serge El Adm 74-12-62.

1st class + to 9. 1 A Hunter 71-8-63, 2 Norrie MacIntyre 74-10-64, 3 Craig Grant 74-9-65. Open trophies: Senior handicap shield, Rob Niven 67 + 62 =129.

Senior handicap scratch, Iain Murchie 147. Lamlash Bay Hotel trophy for best local, 1 Serge El Adm 120, 2 Robbie McGunnigle 129 bih, 3 Rob Niven 129.Scratch Quaich, 1 Jamie Murchie 134 bih, 2 Andy Barclay 134, 3 Ewam McKinnon 135.

Lamlash Open Cup. Winner of the 37th Open Serge El Adm 120, 2 Adam Carnegie 128, 3 Robbie McGunnigle 129 bih, 4 Rob Niven 129, 5 Stuart McLaren 131. Booby, Gary Hutchison- playing off scratch having no official handicap.

Thursday August 12, Summer Cup and Jim Young cup. 1 Dan Bremner 70-8=62, 2 Iain Murchie 71-7=64, 3 Robb Niven 83-17=66, BIH. Best scratch, Dan Bremner 70. No Magic twos, rollover £33.

Sunday August 15, Jamieson Cup final round. 1 Robb Niven 73-17=56, 2 Dan Bremner 67-8=59, 3 Billy O’Connor 94-33=61. Best scratch, Paul Cowan 67 BIH over Dan Bremner.

Magic twos, Dan Bremner and Colin Richardson @5th,Paul Cowan @17th. Hole 2 drawn, rollover £42.

Fixtures: Saturday August 21, EI Cannon Charity Day Stableford. Open to all members of the Arran golf courses. Make up own four-ball team. Best two scores on index at each hole count for stableford, 90 per cent of handicap allocation. Sunday August 22, Medal Shield, draw at noon.

Thursday August 26, Summer Stableford. Make up own groups and see starter for times.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 11, The Betty Black Cup. Throughout the day heavy rain suggested this competition might be postponed but a late afternoon improvement in the weather enabled a field of 16 to play.

Scoring was decent and Gavin Mainds returned a fine scratch 68 to pip David Morrison on a countback on the net scores. 1 Gavin Mainds 7, 61 and lowest gross, 2 David Morrison 9, 61, 3 Cameron Bruce 29, 62, 4 Graeme Crichton 11, 64. Magic twos, Stan Rainey @2nd.

Sunday August 15, The McKelvie Cup round one. A total of 30 played in this first round of our club championship qualifying rounds and found the course greening up nicely after the hot July weather. The greens are responding well to the recent rain which came just in time to wash in a light dose of fertiliser. They are in great shape just now.

Conditions were still tricky though, attested perhaps by the fact that for the second round in succession there was only one 2 scored – Neil McKechnie at the second.

Gavin Mainds came out on top this time round with both the best net and the lowest gross scores. 1 Gavin Mainds 7, 62 and lowest gross, 2 Sean Higgins 26, 63, 3 Graeme Crichton 11, 63, 4 Duncan Heenan 13, 63.

Fixtures: Saturday August 21, The Texas Scramble. This has been postponed and will now take place on Saturday September 11.

Sunday August 22, McKelvie Cup round two. Tuesday August 24, Quarter finals JCR and championship. Wednesday August 25, Summer Trophy.

Thursday August 26, Semi finals JCR and championship.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday August 15, Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell Trophy. 1st class: 1 and scratch R Crawford 44-6=38, 2 R Traill 46-4=42. 2nd class: 1 G Stewart 47-8=39 BIH, 2 A Kerr 48-9=39. Magic twos, D Logan, R Crawford, R Traill, G Stewart. Jimmy Morrison wins the Victory Shield for July with a nett 37.

Lynda Howie wins the Kay Maxwell Trophy for July with nett 41. Junior section: Junior coaching finished on Wednesday August 11 with head greenskeeper Stewart Fotheringham talking to the juniors about course management and the importance of all members looking after the course.

After making up the mixture of sand and seed the juniors went out on the course to repair divots and pitch marks in the correct way. The juniors then went into the clubhouse where new captain Andy Gray was to present the Most Improved Junior Trophy to Finlay Jessop.

Finlay was unable to attend but will receive the Trophy at the 125th year celebrations on Saturday September 11. Burgers and chips were then consumed. Many thanks to Tony Ellis and Stewart for all their help this year and to the clubhouse.

Arran Golfers Association

Friday August 13, AGA Champion of Champions semi-finals played at Shiskine Golf Club. Many thanks to Shiskine for hosting. Course is in wonderful condition and thanks also to the two referees, Willie and George.

First semi-final out was Jamie Macpherson (Whiting Bay) v Jack McNally (Shiskine), Jack won. Second semi played was Ewan McKinnon (Champion) v Todd Jameson (Lamlash), Ewan won. Monday August 16, AGA Champion of Champions final played at Shiskine Golf Club.

Many thanks to Shiskine for hosting. Course is in wonderful condition, thanks to Stewart and his hard working team. Also thanks to all the referees for all the rounds. Final was Jack McNally (Shiskine) v Ewan McKinnon (champion).

The game was played in the best of spirit with a good crowd enjoying the fine golf that we were treated to. Jack got himself 3 up after 7, but Ewan fought back to level. Jack then won the 14th and the 16th to go 2 up and at the 17th they both parred, so that Jack won 2 and 1.

Donald Logan and Andy Gray both spoke well and Jack then could celebrate with family and friends. Ewan’s quest to better his tally of 10 continues, with Ewan and Dougie currently tied on 10 titles each.

Fixtures: Sunday September 5, Autumn Handicap at Corrie, please see your club for entry. Saturday September 11, AGA Seniors Hn’cp will be played at Brodick Golf Club, yellow tees.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 11, Summer Cup, 22 played. Iain MacDonald 71-10=61 acb, Graham Dobson 83-22=61, Ian Shand 81-19=62. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 63. Thursday August 12, Senior Open, Stableford, 16 played. Bob McCrae 9, 37pts acb. Douglas Robertson 19, 37pts, John May 22, 36pts. Sunday August 15, Royal Bank Shield, Better Ball, 24 played. Brian Smith and Douglas Robertson 54, Sid and Finlay Sillars 57, Nicol Hume and Iain MacDonald 59 acb. Fixture: Sunday August 22, Graham Putter.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday August 11, Medal. 1 M Elliot 91-24-67, 2 D Logan 81-13-68, 3 R Logan 77-8-69. Saturday August 14, Medal. 1 G Andrew 62-7-55, 2 L Dickson 71-8-63, 2 R Logan 71-8-63. Fixtures: Saturday August 21, Joe McKenzie Trophy. Wednesday August 25, Millennium Trophy.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 10, Peter Sutton. 1 Brian Sherwood 62, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 63, 3 Campbell Laing 64. Fixtures: Tuesday August 24, Lawson-Cameron final and Sweep, tee off 12.30pm.