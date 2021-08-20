Accommodation providers urged to join philanthropic holiday voucher scheme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

VisitScotland is encouraging accommodation providers and attraction venues on Arran to participate in a new holiday voucher scheme that will benefit unpaid carers, disadvantaged young people and low-income families.

The ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme is funded by the Scottish Government, and participating businesses will be reimbursed for an overnight stay or a day visit.

With the assistance of accommodation providers, the scheme will help to inject £1.4million into tourism businesses by December 2022, while also helping to support tourism businesses to recover from the pandemic by stimulating the demand for off-peak domestic breaks and day visits.





Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: ‘We’re encouraging as many tourism businesses as possible to be part of the ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme. Not only will you generate income for your business but you will also provide long- lasting memories for people who don’t often get to experience a holiday.

‘Tourism is a force for good – creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the well-being of everyone who experiences it. Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it Scotland would be a much poorer place.’

The ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme will work in partnership with several charities, Family Holiday Association and Shared Care Scotland, to ensure the vouchers are distributed to people in the greatest need of benefits to their mental health and well-being. The allocation of vouchers will be done through an application process which will start once there are a sufficient number of businesses signed-up to participate. Details of the application process will be announced at a later date.

For details about how to join the scheme and business terms and conditions please go to: www.visitscotland.org/about-us/what-we-do/working-in-partnership/scotspirit-voucher-scheme



