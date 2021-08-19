Announcements – August 20, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

Ritchie – Catherine (Linda). Passed away on Thursday, 5th August 2021 at Crosshouse hospital. Linda, aged 73 years, daughter of Joan Pellowe and mother of David and Caroline. Funeral to be held at Lamlash Church on Tuesday, 24th August at 11:30 am.

Acknowledgement

Ritchie – Catherine (Linda). Joan would like to thank her friends for the lovely cards at this sad time.