Winners of left luggage poster contest announced

The winners and runners-up for the Old Post Office’s left luggage poster competition have been announced.

The competition which coincided with the launch of a new left luggage service was open to children aged 12 and under and was won by Iga Kasprzycka aged nine. Iga wins not only bragging rights that her poster is the one that will be used to advertise the service, but also a £50 gift voucher.

Owing to the huge response to the competition, the Old Post Office increased the number of runners-up to four from the initial two, because they simply could not narrow it down any more. The runners-up are Andrew Waterlow, age six, Alistair Thomas, age eight, Louise Blue, age 11 and Darci Bunyan, age nine.





Karen Ferguson from the Old Post Office said: ‘Thank you to everyone who took part in our art competition – all the pictures were brilliant and are on display in the Old Post Office. We are delighted to announce the winner of our left luggage competition as Iga Kasprzycka. Well done Iga, please drop into the Old Post Office to collect your prize.

‘And congratulations to our four runners-up, because we just couldn’t pick between them. Well done Andrew Waterlow, Alistair Thomas, Louise Blue and Darci Bunyan. We will get your vouchers to you as soon as possible. Well done and thank you for taking part.’

Iga Kasprzycka (9) is the winner of the left luggage competition. No_B33OldPO01





Runner up Andrew Waterlow (6) with his detailed entry. No_B33OldPO02

Runner up Alistair Thomas (8) with this cartoon-like picture. No_B33OldPO03

Attention to detail is what earned Darci Bunyan (9) a runner-up place. No_B33OldPO04

A neat, concise and tidy entry from runner-up Louise Blue (11). No_B33OldPO05