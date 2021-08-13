Ready for the challenge
Open water swimmer Carole Laporte pictured prior to her round Arran swim which she completed after 13 consecutive days of swimming, covering 89.94km in 27 hours, 8 minutes and one second. Carole is based on the Isle of Man and praised Arran’s clean beaches and the lack of floating marine litter.