Hole in ones galore as golfers return to the greens

A father and son celebrated a rare feat after they both hit a hole in one on the 17th hole at Whiting Bay Golf Club just five days apart.

The Buchanan family have been coming to Arran for the past 80 years, with father Tam Buchanan visiting with his parents since he was a baby. Tam and his wife Irene have since continued the tradition with their own three sons regularly visiting Arran and enjoying its golf courses.

Tam, aged 83, aced the 17th on Thursday July 22 and his son Craig, aged 49, followed in his father’s footsteps five days later on Tuesday July 27.





The family celebrated the achievement after playing in the recent Whiting Bay Open.

And at Corrie, another island visitor, 15-year-old Amy Sillars, also celebrated a hole in one, this time at the second hole at Corrie Golf Club.

Tam and Craig Buchanan at the 17th hole at Whiting Bay Golf Club where they both scored a hole in one five days apart. No_B32hole01





Amy Sillars celebrated a hole in one at the second at Corrie Golf Club. No_B32hole02