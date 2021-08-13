Covid helplines’ hours reduced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The NHS 24 non-symptomatic Covid helpline and NHS inform’s general health information line will be closing two hours earlier than before owing to a reduction in demand.

NHS 24 non-symptomatic Covid special helpline (0800 028 2816) and NHS inform’s general health information line (0800 22 44 88) will now operate from 8am to 8pm each day. The lines previously closed at 10pm.

This is in response to reduced calls from the public to these numbers after 8pm. The latest Covid guidance is available on-line 24-hours a day at www.nhsinform.scot





There is no change to the 111 service.