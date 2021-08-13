Coastal rowers pipped to the post at Greenock midpoint regatta

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With two regattas behind them, Arran Coastal Rowing Club reached the midpoint of this much-reduced rowing season, taking the trip to the Greenock-based club Royal West.

Again, it was a six club event but this time joining Royal West, Troon, Arran and Prestwick were two new Clyde clubs, Royal Northern and Royal Gourock, both ably assisted by Cumbrae and Carrick clubs.

It was a baptism of fire for the new clubs as Arran, Troon and Royal West dominated the rowing. Sea conditions were changeable throughout the day, going from calm to choppy seemingly between races. Rowers also faced the random swell from marine traffic further out in the Clyde.





As usual with these clubs, racing was very close, forcing Arran to display some of their best technical rowing this season.

For their efforts they were rewarded with three firsts, one second, one third and a sixth place. The sixth place was for the novice category – for which Arran didn’t have any eligible rowers – so to try and get a few extra points Arran enlisted help from one of the new clubs and put four of their novices in the Arran skiff.

Despite the excellent results, Arran finished second overall to the on-form Troon. Arran will compete at Troon’s regatta tomorrow, Saturday August 14.

If you would like to have a go at rowing or would like to try coastal rowing, contact Arran Coastal Rowing Club via its website or Facebook page.





Report and photographs: Dave Ingham.

A delighted Arran crew having won the last race of the day. No_B33regatta01

Arran Coastal Rowing Club. No_B33regatta02

Arran go head to head with Royal West as they head for the finish line. No_B33regatta03