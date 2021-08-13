Biscuit Baron offers a year’s supply of biscuits for Covid heroes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire-based company, Biscuit Baron, have launched an initiative aimed at searching for people who have gone over and above during the pandemic and will reward them with a year’s supply of biscuits from around the world.

The online, monthly subscription box operators are asking for members of the public to nominate their Covid Champions to be in line to win one of the tasty prizes.

Fraser McIntyre, director of the Biscuit Baron said: ‘We wanted to celebrate this time by giving something back to the unsung heroes who have shed some light on a generally gloomy time in many people’s lives.’





People can nominate their Covid Champions at www.thebiscuitbaron.co.uk/covid-champs-entry and submit their story and any other supporting material such as photos or videos.

Entries must be received by the Wednesday September 1, and the winning entries will receive a year’s supply of biscuit boxes from around the world. Each box will contain up to eight full packs of biscuits from a different country, every month for 12 months.

Runners up will also receive a biscuit prize, with all applicants being notified in the first week of September.



