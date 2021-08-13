Arran Banner Golf – week 33, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 4, The McNicol Cup. Dating from 2013, the McNicol is another of our oldest trophies popular with local golfers and holidaymakers alike.

A total of 35 played in the 2021 competition and found the course at its firmest following the long summer dry spell with unpredictable bounces providing a counterpoint to the long running tee shots.





Some coped better than others but perhaps unsurprisingly scoring was not quite as spectacular as it has been recently.

Markus Kroner returned the best gross score of the day to win with a net 62 beating John Rankin by one shot. 1 Markus Kroner 5, 62 and lowest gross, 2 John Rankin 7, 63, 3 Gavin Mainds 7, 64 acb, 4 Jamie Macpherson 4, 64. Magic twos, Sandy Kelso @1st, Finlay Aherne @3rd, Jamie Macpherson and Peter Towndrow@4th and Crawford Paterson@17th. Sunday August 8, The Lifeboat.

Despite a torrential morning downpour that drove some of the earlier starters off the course, 20 brave souls endured the elements to play in The Lifeboat, our final open Stableford of the summer. Scoring was remarkably good considering the conditions, with 14 cards returned on 30 points or more. Cameron Bruce topped the lot however with 43 points to ease home four points ahead of his nearest challenger. 1 Cameron Bruce 31, 43pts, 2 Douglas Graham 15, 39 acb, 3 Fraser McKenzie 15, 39, 4 Ronnie Mann 14, 36. Magic twos, Douglas Graham and Jamie Macpherson @4th, John Rankin @7th. Fixtures: Sunday August 15, McKelvie Cup round one.

Monday August 16, AGA Champion of Champions. Wednesday August 18, Summer Trophy, Championship Qualifier. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and players should arrange their own groupings.





Lamlash Golf Club

Monday July 26, Island Mixed Fours. A healthy field of 21 couples took part.

The overall winners were Gay McKay and Derek Harrison with a nett 581/2. The scratch prize was won by Alastair and Valerie Crawford with Gross 77.

Thursday August 5, Fleet 5. 1 Kate McAdam 78-15=63, 2 Sheena Murchie 84-13=71. Scratch, Kate McAdam 78.

Friday August 6, Lamlash Open practise and Lifeboat day. Despite a very poor forecast the day remained dry and warm with the course still affected by the long period of drought – almost like links condition. Fairways and greens were very slick leading to many missed putts and sometimes ending up off the putting surface. However, almost 30 players participated with the worst score returned being 30 points.

The leading score was a remarkable 43 points. Ian Bremner scored 40 points, was the fifth best scratch score and won nothing on the day. Apart from beating his age again.

The Lifeboat appeal day for the Dan Crawford salver was sponsored by Alistair and raised almost £400. 1 Andy Smith 43pts, 2 Adam Carnegie 42pts, 3 Calum Rae 41pts. Scratch, Paul Cowan with 36 stableford points on the BIH over Jamie Murchie.

Fixtures: Sunday August 15, Jamieson Cup final round, draw at 12noon. Thursday August 19, Summer Cup, make up own groups and see starter for times. Saturday August 21, EI Cannon Charity Day. Sunday August 22, Medal Shield, noon draw.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday August 4, Gents 18 Hole Medal. 1 Jack McNally 72-6=66, 2 and scratch, Gary Campbell 67-0=67, 3 Alistair Miller 75-7=68. Magic twos, A Miller x2.

Thursday August 5, Ladies, Captain’s Prize and Veterans Trophy and Scratch Barometer. Silver: 1 and winner of Captains Prize, Alice Anderson 58-13=46. Bronze: 1 and winner of Scratch Barometer and Veterans Trophy. 1 Fiona Henderson 52-13=39, 2 Elizabeth Kelso nett 48. With Fiona being the Club Captain, she can’t win her own prize!

Saturday August 7, Gents Captains Prize and Veterans Trophy. 1st class: 1 winner of Veterans Trophy, Andy Gray 48-9=39, 2 Allan Currie 54-7=42, 3 and scratch, Brian Kerr 44-1=43. 2nd class: 1 and winner of Captains Prize, Brian Sherwood 51-10=41, 2 Colin Dair 50-8=42 BIH, 3 Wm McNally 52-10=42. Magic twos, C Dair, C Aitken, D Moore, A Miller. With Andy being in the captain’s position since Friday, taking over from Fiona, he also cannot win his own prize!

Monday August 9, Allan Maxwell Golf Day. Unfortunately due to the heavy rain on Sunday and the course being closed, the Allan Maxwell Golf Competition was cancelled.

Clare has had a Just Giving Page set up , anyone still wishing to donate to Marie Curie, can do so via the page, just type in Allan Maxwell Golf Day. Many thanks for your continued support for this great cause.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday August 4, 18 Hole Medal. 1 R McLean 76-15-61, 2 R I McMillan 84-21-63, 3 R Logan 72-7-65 scratch. Saturday August 7, 18 Hole Medal. 1 D Condie 83-25-58, 2 D Logan 70-11-59 scratch. Fixtures: Saturday August 14, 18-hole medal. Wednesday August 18, 18-hole medal.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 4, Summer Cup, 40 played. Fred Galbraith 70-13=57, Ali Hume 72-12=60, Jimmy Armit 77-15=62. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 64. Sunday August 8, Centenary Quaich, Stableford, 19 played. Donald McKinnie 14, 40pts, Iain MacDonald 10, 39pts, John May 23, 38pts acb. Fixture: Sunday August 15, Royal Bank Shield.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday August 3, Peter Sutton. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 62, 2 Brian Sherwood 66, 3 John Milesi 70. Magic twos, Campbell Laing. Fixtures: Tuesday August 17, Peter Sutton / Lady Mary final, tee-off 12.30pm.

Arran Golfing Association

Monday August 9, AGA Champion of Champions first round, played at Shiskine. Many thanks to Shiskine for hosting. Course is in wonderful condition and thanks also to the four referees. First game out was Robert Logan (Corrie) v Jamie Macpherson (Whiting Bay), Jamie won 5 and 4. Second game out was Ross Traill (Lochranza Castle) v Jack McNally (Shiskine), Jack won 1up. Third game played was Bruce Jenkins (Brodick) v Ewan McKinnon (Champion), Ewan won 3 and 2. Fourth and last game out was Phil Betley (Machrie Bay) v Todd Jameson (Lamlash), Todd won 5 and 3. Fixtures: Friday August 13, AGA Champion of Champions semi-finals at 5.30pm at Shiskine, Jamie v Jack and Ewan v Todd. Monday August 16, AGA Champion of Champions finals at 5.30pm at Shiskine.