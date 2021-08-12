Announcements – August 13, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

Robertson – Lois McGill. Peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital on Monday, 2nd August 2021 after a long illness bravely borne. Lois, aged 48 years, beloved wife of Peter, much loved mum to Keir and Malley. Daughter of Rosemary and the late Howard Walker, daughter-in-law of Wilma and the late John Robertson, sister of Nigel, Nikki and Wendy, sister-in-law of the late Gavin. Lois was laid to rest at Clachan cemetery, Shiskine on Thursday, 12th August.