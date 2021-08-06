Woman rescued after 65ft fall at Witches Step

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A women had to be rescued after she fell about 65ft (20m) down a gully on the Sannox side of the Witches Step.

Members of the Arran Mountain Rescue Team were were called out just after 4.15pm last Thursday and made their way up to the area in the Argo cats from North Glen Sannox.

After locating the casualty, who was thankfully uninjured, she was warmed up and a rope system was set up to recover her to safety.





This brings the total callouts for last month to six, with two separate incidents taking place in quick succession of each other last week.

Photographs courtesy of AMRT