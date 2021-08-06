Results helpline offers advice and support for Arran pupils

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

School students across Arran face an anxious wait until they have their exam results confirmed at the start of next week.

Around 145,000 pupils across the country will have their National, Highers and Advanced confirmed after receiving their provisional results earlier this summer.

But if all does not go to plan young people on Arran, and throughout Ayrshire, can make use of a dedicated results helpline. Hosted by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the free helpline opens at 8am on Tuesday, August 10, and will offer advice, information and guidance for young people and their parents and carers when calling 0808 100 8000.





Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: ‘The free helpline offers young people an excellent source of advice and guidance and I’d appeal to learners who have questions about their next steps to use this valuable resource. Whether it’s practical advice about options, or reassurance following SQA results, the advisers are ready to help.’

SDS’s careers advisers can discuss options and next steps, including vacancies at UK universities and colleges, clearing, modern, foundation and graduate apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.

SDS’s head of career information, advice and guidance operations Sharon McIntyre said: ‘We know that receiving results has been a very different experience for young people and their families this year. It’s important to reassure them that whatever their confirmed results are, our advisers are there to provide support and expert advice on their options.’

The results helpline will be open from: 8am-8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday August 10 and 11; 9am-5pm on Thursday and Friday August 12 and 13; 9am-5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday August 16, 17 and 18.





Helpline advisers will also be available on social media, by direct message to My World of Work on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myworldofwork or Instagram at instagram.com/mywowscotland