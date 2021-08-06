Local produce to be sold at shorefront vending machine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A plan to sell local farm produce from a converted shipping container in Brodick has been approved by planners.

The vending machine project, by local social enterprise Woodside Arran CIC, will be a self-service facility selling local Arran produce which hopes to open by September.

It will be situated on the disused piece of land adjacent to the Arran Bike Hire shed at The Shore House. Some unprotected conifer trees will be removed and the area levelled to accommodate the 40ft shipping container.





The container is currently being reconditioned both internally and externally by a conversion company in Glasgow and will be placed to allow pedestrian access to the vending machine. Signs will be erected to instruct that no vehicular access is available, as there is ample public parking within walking distance of the site.

The container will be clad in local timber, milled from Brodick Castle, to ensure the temporary building – which has been given permission to remain for two years – will be visually attractive and in keeping with surrounding buildings.

Last month the Banner told how owners Jenny and Andy Macdonald, of Woodside Farm in Kildonan, had received funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise which allowed them to press ahead with the vending machine proposal. They said this week they were ‘thrilled’ it had been given permission to go ahead.

In a statement supporting the planning application they stated: ‘There is significant public support for more local produce to be available and the aim of the vending machine project is to meet this need in a convenient and sustainable way supporting residents and visitors to the island to have access to the local, affordable, environmentally friendly produce they want.’





There has been a huge expansion of locally-grown produce in recent times. Woodside and established producers such as Robin Gray in Whiting Bay and Clachaig Farm at the south end, have been joined by community farms around the island producing local crops under the umbrella of the Arran Pioneer Project, which is hoping to, one day, make the island self-sufficient in fruit and vegetables.