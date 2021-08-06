We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes by Jim Cassels

This has been a remarkable summer for cuckoo. There have been endless widespread records not just of birds calling but, in some instances, groups of three and four birds displaying and courting. While numbers of cuckoo in the UK are in decline, that is certainly not the case on Arran.

The first cuckoos are usually heard in mid-April. This year on Arran it was April 14. The earliest record on the island was April 8 in 2017. Peak migration takes place in late April/early May. Few people are unfamiliar with the song of the cuckoo and I am delighted when people take the time to contact me when they first hear the call, but beware collared doves can sound similar.





Hearing a cuckoo is one thing, getting a good view is another. At first glance, a cuckoo in flight might be mistaken for a bird of prey as they are long-tailed and long-winged and have a fast flight. If you are lucky enough to get a view of one perched, you will see a grey bird about the size of a collared dove with a blue grey head, chest and upper parts. The under parts are white with dark bars and it has characteristic long, drooping wings. The females have a slight brown tinge across the breast. More rarely, females occur in a rufous phase. The young are brown barred like these females, but with a white spot on the nape.

The well-known feature of cuckoos is that they lay their eggs in the nests of other species. On Arran, they usually target meadow pipits and dunnocks but more than 50 species of host have been recorded in Britain. The young cuckoo is brought up entirely by foster parents. The cuckoo parents take no part. It is an astonishing piece of evolutionary behaviour but, perhaps even more mind boggling, is that once raised, the young cuckoos make their own way to their ancestral wintering grounds in the tropics. No adult guides them. The adults have left weeks before.

Not only that, the following spring these young from the previous summer return to northern Europe and recognise and seek out a mate among their own kind. Reflect on that as you listen to the unmistakable sound of the cuckoo.

Later in the summer, look out for young cuckoo with their ‘adopted’ parents. The begging response is so strong that often any birds close by will feed it. Please let me know when you last see cuckoo this summer.





Our knowledge and understanding of cuckoo migration has been enhanced in the last 10 years by the excellent project run by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO). Since 2011, the BTO has been satellite tracking cuckoos. The different routes to and from their wintering grounds in Africa as well as the movement within Africa between the Congo rain forest and West Africa are being revealed.

It has also begun to shed light on the decline of the cuckoo population in the UK which has reduced by half in the last 20 years. There is much more information on this outstanding project on the BTO website https://www.bto.org/our-science/projects/cuckoo-tracking-project/about-project

Enjoy your birding and keep safe.

Please send any bird notes with 'what, when, where' to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk.

This photograph of an adult cuckoo captures the bird well. Photograph: Dennis Morrison. NO_B32cuckoo01

A young cuckoo being fed by a pied wagtail. Photograph: Alastair Forsyth. NO_B32cuckoo02