Mary’s Meals fundraising success

A fundraising event held by Mary’s Meals at the Big Co last Saturday raised the ‘amazing’ sum of £823.56.

‘It costs just £15.90 to feed a child for a whole school year through Mary’s Meals so Saturday’s pop-up will feed another 51 children – it’s just wonderful,’ said organiser Alison Page.

‘My heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this such a successful event.





‘Special mentions to Liz and Carol at the Brodick Big Co for allowing me to host the event; Mark Harwood for playing for us; my lovely helpers on the day Lynne MacVicar, Anne Ferguson, Alison and Eugene Mitchell, Margaret Auld, John Page and high fives to wee Sophie Scott.

‘Our community and local businesses responded magnificently with donations of fab raffle prizes and I’m hugely grateful to all the people who came along on Saturday who so generously supported the cause,’ Alison added.

A total of 1.8 million children are currently fed every school day in 19 of the world’s poorest countries.

The charity is nearing the two million milestone and all donations help Mary’s Meals reach the next hungry child waiting to be fed.





Anyone wishing to recycle their school bags and/or donate items for inclusion in Mary’s Meals backpacks going to Malawi are still be able to do so.

There is now a collection point behind the check-outs in the Big Co Brodick.

Follow this link for a reminder of items included

https://www.marysmeals.org.uk/get-involved/campaigns/the-backpack-project/what-to-pack.

There is no need to feel obliged to fill a backpack as donations of individual items are most welcome.