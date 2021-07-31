Double rescue call-out

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Mountain Rescue Team were called out to two separate incidents in quick succession of each other shortly after 5pm on Wednesday July 21.

The first call came in to assist a female having a medical issue on Goatfell.

Due to her symptoms, Rescue 199 was requested but on arrival at the scene a second call came in to assist a higher priority medical incident at Kings caves.





Rescue 199 diverted to this and the team evacuated the casualty on Goatfell via the Argocat.