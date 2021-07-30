Silky skills on show at summer camp

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Dozens of youngsters spent a few days of their summer holidays last week brushing up on their football skills at the annual summer camp held by KA Leisure at Arran High School.

The week-long training undertaken by SFA coaches Jordan Bruce and Kelsi Kelly took place with the help of high school pupils and former attendees of the camp.

Catering for five to 12-year-olds, football camp teaches children the basics of the sport in a fun and safe environment where they can practise their skills with children their own age.





The fun learning event involved lessons on ball control, accuracy, balance, good sportsmanship and tricks, including those of the children’s favourite football idols.

Fifty-five youngsters took part in this year’s camp.

Coach Jordan said: ‘The camp on Arran has been tremendous this year, not only because of the glorious weather we have had but also because of the enthusiastic and impeccably behaved children.

‘Both the coaches and children have thoroughly enjoyed themselves and we are already looking forward to our next one.’



