Police in bogus workmen warning

Police on Arran are warning the public to be on their guard after an elderly woman was duped by bogus workmen in Lamlash.

It is believed an elderly lady was charged thousands of pounds by three men to power wash her roof, however, she was not out of pocket at the end of the day and unharmed during the incident last Friday.

Arran police sergeant Dougie Robertson told the Banner. ‘This matter is the subject of an ongoing enquiry and it is known that the individuals concerned are no longer on Arran.





‘Regardless, I would encourage vigilance and ask that anyone who has concerns regarding callers to their home or indeed a neighbour’s home to contact the police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

‘We would rather conduct enquiries which establish the legitimacy of individuals carrying out work if there are concerns, than to learn of a criminal incident after the event.

‘Fortunately, this type of crime is rare on Arran however any incident is one too many and we are keen to ensure that the community remain on their guard when it comes to cold callers looking to carry out works.

‘The best advice is do not engage with anyone attending at your home asking to carry out work without a prior arrangement made by you in the knowledge you are dealing with a legitimate company.’



