Left luggage poster contest

The Old Post Office in Brodick is launching a new left luggage service and they need a poster to advertise it.

So they have opened a competition for children aged 12 and under to come up with the best design.

Launching the contest on social media the laundry service said: ‘Left luggage would involve bags and suitcases and people being on holiday on Arran etc, so go wild and see what you can come up with.





‘Leave all the boring grown-up stuff like where, when, how much etc to us – you just concentrate on the art!

‘First prize is bragging rights, your poster being shared by VisitArran and £50 in cold hard cash to buy whatever you want.

‘Two runners-up will have their art displayed in the Old Post Office and vouchers for Little Rock and The Parlour.’

Entries have to be in by 9am Monday August 2 – either hand them in to the Old Post Office or better still, take a photo and email it to laundry@theoldpostofficebrodick.co.uk



