Don’t lose your right to vote

Residents on Arran are being urged not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their electoral registration details are up to date.

With council elections taking place in May 2022, this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

Ayrshire Valuation Joint Board (AVJB) will shortly be conducting its annual canvas by getting in touch with every household to check that the Electoral Register is up to date, and to identify any residents who should be registered but are currently missing.





You may be contacted by either letter or email, so please keep an eye out for any communication from AVJB.

With all nationalities able to vote in local elections in Scotland, this will be an important opportunity to ensure these new voters can get onto the Electoral Register before next year’s local government elections.

Returning Officer and North Ayrshire Council chief executive Craig Hatton said: ‘Residents need to keep an eye out for messages from Ayrshire Valuation Joint Board, to make sure the correct details are on the Electoral Register for every address in North Ayrshire and that everyone who is eligible can vote in any forthcoming elections.

‘You might not have been able to vote before the extension of the voting rights last year, but you may be able to vote now if you make sure you are registered.’





People who have moved to a new house recently are also particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages which will start popping through letterboxes and into email inboxes shortly.

Andy O’Neill, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, said: ‘It doesn’t matter where you were born. If you are aged 16 and over, you are able to vote in elections in Scotland but only if you register to vote first.

‘Checking the messages that you will get from Ayrshire Valuation Joint Board is the easiest way to see if you’re registered to vote.’

Those wishing to find out more about registering to vote – including obtaining a postal vote – can find out more information by visiting Ayrshire Valuation Joint Board at http://www.ayrshire-vjb.gov.uk/ or visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote