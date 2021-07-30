Defeat sees Arran out of Summer Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Grange Amateurs 4

Isle of Arran AFC 0

Summer Challenge Cup

Arran’s hopes of competing in the Summer Challenge Cup finals were dashed last weekend after a defeat by Grange Amateurs by four goals to nil.





The semi-final match, played at Ardeer Juniors stadium in Stevenston, saw the Arran side face their first loss in the Summer Challenge Cup, having won both games in their group over the past few weeks.

A social medial post by Arran AFC said: ‘Bad day at the office today for the boys, but we deserved what we got against a very good Grange team.

‘We just need to pick ourselves up and move on from this one. All the best to Grange for the rest of the season.

‘Thank you to Arran Dairies for sponsoring today’s match.’





The next match for Arran AFC will be a return to Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association’s league games which start on Sunday August 8.

The fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

Photographs: Tam Borland

Despite numerous attempts Arran were unable to score in the match against Grange Amateurs. No_B31football01

Out of reach, Grange Amateurs scores against a struggling Arran side. No_B31football02