Collaboration is key

Arran may be buzzing with a bumper summer of visitors.

But is going to take a lot more than a few busy months for businesses which rely on tourism and hospitality to recover from the long-term effects of the pandemic.

So it is good this week to see industry leaders coming together to form a new alliance – the Ayrshire & Arran Destination Alliance – aimed at driving a collective way forward in the wake of the pandemic.





That collaboration, and someone looking at a bigger picture, is just what individual businesses need as they concentrate on the difficult job of getting their own house back on an even keel.

That two of the new voluntary industry board – chairwoman Linda Johnston and Alastair Dobson – are from Arran can only help keep the island voice heard as the alliance seeks to promote all of Ayrshire and Arran.

And while they are keen promote the area, they are also conscious of the people who live here, who may be anxious about welcoming visitors back, with the chairwoman stating: ‘ We want to make sure visitors to this region have outstanding experiences, whilst balancing this with the needs of our amazing communities and environment which make this region so special.’

All of which makes this a hugely positive step for Arran and the region and we wish these passionate and committed industry leaders all our good wishes in getting the vital tourism and hospitality industry back on its feet.



