Announcements – July 30, 2021

DEATH

Morrison – Mr David C. of Lenzie, Glasgow and lifelong lover of Arran, full time member of Whiting Bay Golf Club sadly passed away at Beatson clinic, Glasgow on the 21st July 2021.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Green – Bert. Gina, Susan & Vicky would like to thank family & friends for all the lovely cards & flowers received at the sad passing of a beloved husband, father and Papa. Also the Doctors & Nurses at AWMH & Shiskine Surgery and Clair and David Hendry. Your kindness has been a great comfort at this difficult time.