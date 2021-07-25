Crofting commissioner Malcolm Mathieson appointed as new convener

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lochaber’s Malcolm Mathieson has been appointed convener of the Crofting Commission following the resignation of Rod MacKenzie.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon, invited Commissioners to select a new Convener after the East Highlands commissioner stepped down from both roles. This change will remain until the election of a new Board in 2022.

Commissioner Mathieson stated that he was disappointed that Rod has resigned but that said that he would carry on the progress that his predecessor had achieved over the past four years.





‘Like all organisations, the past 12 months have been difficult with very little access to Great Glen House and staff having to adjust to home working,’ he added.

‘This has brought about challenges to the Commission, but our staff have risen to that challenge and there are some exciting projects currently being undertaken which will continue to improve our operating performance over the next nine months.’

An accountant with extensive board experience across large multi-national organisations, Commissioner Mathieson is also a partner in Moy Farm, an 1800-acre hill farm near Fort William. In addition, he is the owner of Lochaber Lodges, a diversification project of Moy Farm.

Malcolm understands crofting issues and crofting communities due to his family ties to both Skye and North Uist. Prior to his appointment as convener, he was vice chair of the Commission’s Audit and Finance Committee and understands the challenges currently facing the organisation.





Bill Barron, CEO of the Crofting Commission commented: ‘The management and staff of the Commission were disappointed that Rod decided to leave the post of convener but are delighted that continuity has been achieved by Malcolm being appointed as his replacement.

‘We look forward to working with Malcolm in driving forward the continuing progress of the Commission.’